Popular Blades supporter Stephen Clifton, better known to friends as ‘Mouse’, tragically took his own life and was found dead in an area of woodland off Fox Lane, between Frecheville and Gleadless, on September 11 last year.

This photo of a smiling Stephen with his childhood pal Simon Jenkins (left) and a young fan called George was taken earlier that afternoon at Bramall Lane, where they watched United beat Peterborough 6-2.

Stephen Clifton, better known as Mouse, tragically took his own life aged just 38. Here he is pictured (back right) with his friend Simon Jenkins (back left) and a young Blades supporter called George during a Sheffield United game on the day he died

Simon says he had no idea at the time how his dear friend, who worked as a mechanic and had a long-term girlfriend and a two-year-old son, was struggling.

Exactly a year later, he is due to take part in the Great North Run to raise money for the charity Mind and try to spread awareness and get more men talking about their mental health before it is too late.

Simon will be running with Mouse’s name on his back and the number two, which was the number Stephen wore when the talented right-back played Sunday League football for clubs including Hackenthorpe, Hackenthorpe Villa, Golden Plover, New Bohemians and SWD.

Simon told how he would be spurred on by his memories of their many happy times together.

“People always say this when someone dies but Mouse genuinely was the nicest person you could ever meet,” he said.

“It was a massive shock when he died. None of us saw it coming. Even on the day he died, he seemed like his usual happy, smiling self.

“I’m running in Mouse’s memory to raise money so Mind can help other people but also to raise awareness.

‘If what I’m doing helps just one person it will have been worth it’

“There’s still a stigma around male mental health and it’s often difficult for men to speak out. If what I’m doing helps just one person who’s struggling to reach out and speak to someone about what they’re going through it will have been worth it."

Fans from both teams joined in a round of applause for Stephen during the Blades’ home clash with Derby County last year, as a photo of him posing with United legend Billy Sharp was displayed on the big screen.

Simon learnt of Stephen’s death while he was at a hotel in Durham getting ready for his first Great North Run on September 12 last year. That was meant to be his first and last half-marathon but he felt it fitting to run again in Stephen’s memory on the anniversary of his death.

“I’m not a big runner but doing this in Mouse’s name will keep me going. While I’ve got his name on my back there’s no way I'm going to give up,” he said.

“He really was the life and soul when he was in the room, which made what happened all the more shocking, and we all miss him terribly.”

He added: "We can’t get Mouse back but hopefully by raising awareness we can help other people who are in a bad place to talk rather than keeping their feelings to themselves. Talking will never solve all your problems, but it's a step in the right direction.”

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health, you can call Mind on 0300 123 3393 or visit: https://www.mind.org.uk/.