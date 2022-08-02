Star readers have plenty to say about the cost of a McDonald's cheeseburger increasing to £1.19

The announcement comes as companies are facing increasing prices for things such as: fuel; utilities; wages and ingredients.

It marks the first time McDonald’s has increased the price of its cheeseburger for 14 years.

In an email to customers, Alistair Macrow, Chief Executive at McDonald's UK and Ireland, said the company had been forced to make some ‘tough’ decisions on its prices.

McDonald's on Attercliffe Common near Meadowhall. Picture: Chris Etchells

Star readers had plenty to say about the price rise.

Some said they did not mind the increase, given the fact it is the first time the chain of restaurants has put up its prices in 14 years.

Hayley Ross said: “Not bothered first time in 14 years can't complain really plus compared to KFC and Burger King still way cheaper.”

Laura Pearson added: “I think its good of them that they have emailed people and notified the of price changes (if you use McDonald’s app) plus you can’t get a burger anywhere for under £1 so it’s perfectly reasonable.”

Ellen Fieldsend continued: “It's a reasonable rise considering how much a lot of things have risen in price.”

Other people used the opportunity to give their opinion on the quality of the food at McDonald’s.

Steve Hunter said: “If you're paying a Pound for a burger in a bun you know the ingredients are rubbish; if it's less than one pound 50p you can still be pretty sure it's rubbish.”

John Rothwell added: “I would rather starve than eat this rubbish. It would be too expensive if they were giving them away. Disgusting.”

Some Star readers said they would like to see the increase go towards higher wages for staff.

Matthew Parker said: “As long as they're passing a reasonable part of it on to their staff.”

Matt Tanser added: “As long as they're passing it onto staff. I doubt it.”

A number of people said they were more concerned about rising utility bills.

Mark Earl said: “I'm more worried about the utility price increases in October and the New Year than 20p on a sodding burger.”