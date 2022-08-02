Steve Kent from the South Yorkshire branch of the Police Federation, which represents rank and file officers, said: “Last year 806 of our officers were assaulted whilst doing their job. That works out at more than 15 a week!

South Yorkshire Police Federation chairman Steve Kent has condemned violence against police officers

“There is a perception that it is just “part of the job”, and officers should accept it. Yes, the job is dangerous, however going to work every day and not knowing if you will come home to your family with bruises/cuts or in

some cases much worse injuries cannot be right.

“There are custodial sentences that come with assaulting emergency service workers, however as these figures show this is clearly no deterrent and those sentences aren’t being dished out often enough.

“I have consistently made the case that any assault resulting in an injury to any emergency service worker should result in an automatic prison sentence.”

Mr Kent previously raised concerns about an increase in assaults on officers during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Some criminals weaponised the virus, coughing on or spitting at officers when they attempted to take them into custody, he said.

In May, CCTV footage was released showing a PCSO from the Sheffield city centre neighbourhood policing team

being attacked by a man armed with a crutch as he tried to evade arrest.

Acting Sergeant Paul Briggs said: “Officers and PCSOs should be respected and be safe to carry out their work.

“Assaults will not be tolerated and we ensure that those who think this type of behaviour is acceptable will be put before the courts and made to face the consequences.”

An attack on a brave South Yorkshire Police officer has been condemned as ‘disgusting and feral’.

In April, a police officer patrolling the streets was kicked and punched in his head after confronting a group over anti-social behaviour. ...

He was attacked by six members of the group and hospitalised with ‘significant injuries,’ including a broken nose, damaged teeth and a suspected fractured cheekbone.

The Police Federation said: “This was a disgusting attack on a brave colleague who has suffered significant injuries.”

The officer was attacked at around 8.45pm on Pontefract Road, Lundwood, Barnsley.

Two men from Barnsley, aged 19 and 20, were arrested along with a 14-year-old boy under Section 5 of the Public Order Act and on suspicion of assault on an emergency worker.

In April 2016, PC Lisa Bates and PC Mark Garrett were attacked when they responded to calls about a domestic incident at a flat in Plowright Close, Gleadless Valley.

Sumner partially-severed PC Bates' finger and fractured her skull in the attack. The officer also broke her leg jumping down a staircase in a desperate attempt to escape.

PC Garrett was also injured during the attack, for which Sumner was jailed for 15 years after being found guilty of grievous bodily harm with intent after a trial.