Star of Pop Idol and Popstars Darius Danesh found dead at his apartment aged just 41, his family confirm
Darius Danesh, who shot to fame after a memorable audition at Popstars, has been found dead at his apartment aged just 41, his family have confirmed.
The singer and actor was found dead in Rochester, Minnesota, on August 11 - although his cause of death remains unknown.
A statement released today (Tuesday, August 16) said: "It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Darius Campbell Danesh. Darius was found unresponsive in bed in his apartment room in Rochester, Minnesota, on August 11 and was pronounced dead in the afternoon by the local medical examiners' office.
"The local police department have confirmed that there were no signs of intent or suspicious circumstances. The cause of his sudden death is unknown at this stage while medical examinations continue.
Most Popular
-
1
Several areas of Sheffield experiencing flash flooding as deluge of rain lifts surface off major city road
-
2
Lorry driver dies at scene of M18 HGV fire following single-vehicle crash near Doncaster
-
3
Missing person Sheffield: Appeal to find Jack, 26, who went missing from Kelham Island on Friday
-
4
Sheffield flash flooding leads to closure of several roads as motorists are advised to 'take care while travelling'
-
5
Rose House pub Walkley: Sheffield landlady pledges to stay open after windows smashed in two attacks
"We ask that you kindly respect our wishes for privacy at this time whilst we come to terms with the tragic loss of our son and brother."
The Scottish singer and actor first found fame during an audition on Popstars, during which he sang a memorable version of Britney Spears’ chart-topping debut single, Hit Me Baby One More Time.
His run on Popstars was short-lived, but he enjoyed more success when he auditioned for Pop Idol in 2002 and came third after Will Young and Gareth Gates.
Darius subsequently went on to have a number of Top 10 singles including Colourblind which reached number one.
He also pursued an acting career on the West End, starring in musicals including Chicago and the Olivier Award-winning Guys and Dolls.
Darius delighted Sheffield fans when he turned on the city’s Christmas lights in November 2004.