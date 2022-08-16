Star of Pop Idol and Popstars Darius Danesh found dead at his apartment aged just 41, his family confirm

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The singer and actor was found dead in Rochester, Minnesota, on August 11 - although his cause of death remains unknown.

A statement released today (Tuesday, August 16) said: "It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Darius Campbell Danesh. Darius was found unresponsive in bed in his apartment room in Rochester, Minnesota, on August 11 and was pronounced dead in the afternoon by the local medical examiners' office.

"The local police department have confirmed that there were no signs of intent or suspicious circumstances. The cause of his sudden death is unknown at this stage while medical examinations continue.

File photo dated 3/8/2016 of Darius Campbell arriving for the Suicide Squad European Premiere, at the Odeon Leicester Square, London. The former Pop Idol contestant and theatre star Darius Campbell Danesh has been found dead in his US apartment room at the age of 41, his family announced. Picture: Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA Wire

"We ask that you kindly respect our wishes for privacy at this time whilst we come to terms with the tragic loss of our son and brother."

The Scottish singer and actor first found fame during an audition on Popstars, during which he sang a memorable version of Britney Spears’ chart-topping debut single, Hit Me Baby One More Time.

His run on Popstars was short-lived, but he enjoyed more success when he auditioned for Pop Idol in 2002 and came third after Will Young and Gareth Gates.

Star Competition winne Naomi Ritter, then aged 9, had her dreams come true when she met Pop Idol's Darius Danesh before he switched on Sheffield's Christmas lights on Saturday, November 21, 2004

Darius subsequently went on to have a number of Top 10 singles including Colourblind which reached number one.

He also pursued an acting career on the West End, starring in musicals including Chicago and the Olivier Award-winning Guys and Dolls.