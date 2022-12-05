Stannington residents have endured a weekend of disruption after a burst water main near to the Rose and Crown pub on Bankfield Lae flooded the local gas network late on the evening of Friday, December 2, leaving many without hot water or heating.

A resident on Spout Spinney, just a few streets down from the site of the burst water main, describes how they were awoken by neighbours at 2am on Saturday, December 3 who had noticed the smell of gas coming from their gas meters. The resident, who has chosen to remain anonymous, subsequently had to wake up their young child and take them out of the property.

After leaving, the resident noticed the presence of a mixture of water and gas on their driveway that appeared to be ‘bubbling’.

The incident took place at a property in Spout Spinney last night (Sunday, December 5, 2022)

Some Stannington householders returned to their properties over the course of the weekend, after Cadent Gas were sent out to secure the scene and ensure the safety of residents.

But at around 11.30pm last night (Sunday, December 4) the same resident was about to go to bed when they noticed the smell of gas eminating from their bathroom.

But with engineers working tirelessly to clear the issue and resolve the problem and the gas being turned off, the resident initially began to ‘doubt’ themselves.

“I thought it can’t possibly be gas, they’ve turned it off,” the resident said, adding: “But I’m a worrier and kept thinking about it, so I went back downstairs and the smell was really strong and I could smell it throughout the house.”

The resident called Cadent, and an engineer arrived, who said it was not safe to be in the house and that the resident needed to leave. Cadent staff proceeded to knock on other doors on the street and inform householders of the situation.

“He said that gas was coming through the electricity meter, and said he couldn’t even explain how that was happening,” the resident said.

The resident said their elderly next door neighbour had to be woken up.

“They told her to come out of the property, but not to turn on any lights...she could have died in her sleep,” the resident said.

“They said the level of gas at my neighbour’s house was too high for it to explode, but mine was the perfect mix of between five and 20 per cent gas to air...I said this has got to be to do with the bubbling of gas and water on the driveway. It’s really worrying,” said the resident.

The resident and their young child were able to stay with family last night; and while they have been told by Cadent that it currently appears to be safe for both the resident and her neighbour to return to their properties today, the resident is still looking for alternative accommodation for tonight.

The resident is also urging residents living in the affected area to ‘trust themselves’ if they believe they can smell gas; and to seek help in such a situation.

“If I hadn’t trusted myself last night, who knows what could have happened,” they said.

Around 1,200 homes have been affected by the gas flood, and engineers from Cadent are working to remove 200,000 litres of excess water, which needs to be done before gas can be restored to properties. The affected area stretches for approximately three miles, running from Stannington to Hillsborough.

This morning, a Cadent spokesman said they are hoping to restore gas to some properties today (Monday, December 5) – providing the excess water is removed; adding that some homes will still be without gas ‘beyond today’.

