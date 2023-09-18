St Leger Festival Doncaster 2023: 10 photos capturing style and glamour of event, including King's visit
The St Leger Fesival at Doncaster Racecourse is one of the most famous events in the racing calendar and the 2023 edition didn’t disappoint.
We’ve pulled together some of the best photos from the festival, which is the world’s oldest Classic and this year saw an appearance by King Charles and Queen Camilla.
These 10 pictures show some of the stunning fashion on display at the 2023 festival, which also witnessed the legendary jockey Frankie Dettori completing his final Classic race before retiring.
