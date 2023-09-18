News you can trust since 1887
St Leger Festival Doncaster 2023: 10 photos capturing style and glamour of event, including King's visit

The St Leger Fesival at Doncaster Racecourse is one of the most famous events in the racing calendar and the 2023 edition didn’t disappoint.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 18th Sep 2023, 12:17 BST

We’ve pulled together some of the best photos from the festival, which is the world’s oldest Classic and this year saw an appearance by King Charles and Queen Camilla.

These 10 pictures show some of the stunning fashion on display at the 2023 festival, which also witnessed the legendary jockey Frankie Dettori completing his final Classic race before retiring.

Some of the stunning outfits on display at the 2023 St Leger Festival at Doncaster Racecourse

1. Fashion

Some of the stunning outfits on display at the 2023 St Leger Festival at Doncaster Racecourse Photo: Other

The King as he arrived in Doncaster for the Royal Leger Festival. Picture: Janice Rayner

2. Royal arrival

The King as he arrived in Doncaster for the Royal Leger Festival. Picture: Janice Rayner Photo: Janice Rayner

Back in Doncaster from the big smoke to celebrate Ladies' Day were (from) Nichola Caughey, Kaye Goulding and Jenna Caughey.

3. Ladies' Day

Back in Doncaster from the big smoke to celebrate Ladies' Day were (from) Nichola Caughey, Kaye Goulding and Jenna Caughey. Photo: Other

One of the stunning outfits on display at the 2023 St Leger Festival at Doncaster Racecourse

4. All in pink

One of the stunning outfits on display at the 2023 St Leger Festival at Doncaster Racecourse Photo: Other

