Ladies Day is always the pinnacle of style at Doncaster Racecourse, and this year was no different with Ladies Day opening the Betfred St Leger Festival for the first time.

Tying into the theme of the event - ‘Made in Doncaster’ - a local designer, Estelle Pearce, created a style guide to ensure everyone was dressed to the nines.

For 2023, racegoers were encouraged to embrace the new style guide, which outlined five top tips to create a stunning Ladies Day look with the hope of one lucky attendee standing out of the crowd to win the Style Awards, and a £1,000 cash prize - won by Michelle Saunders, from Rotherham.

Michelle, who has been a part of Ladies Day for the past 13 years, said: “I can’t believe it; it’s such a shock. All my thanks to Carol Ann, who runs the boutique in Wickersley. I was a bit hesitant on the outfit as I thought I was too short for a jumpsuit but when I tried it on, it was so comfortable. I just wanted a bright, cheerful outfit for the day. I can’t believe I’ve won.

“I’m not sure what to spend the £1,000 cash prize on. I really didn’t expect to win but I’ll probably put it towards a really nice Christmas."

The guests of honour, the Doncaster Belles modelled a range of outfits plucked straight from the style guide, including Fearne McCormack in Floral Fantasy, and Freya Rattenbury in Dopamine Brights.

Captain Jessica Tugby-Andrew wore the incredible one-of-a-kind hat creation commissioned by the racecourse and brought to life by designer Estelle Pearce and Doncaster-based hat Milliner Clare Barker from ‘Love the Hattitude’.

Rachel Harwood, executive director of Doncaster Racecourse, said: “I’m always blown away by the amazing outfits on show at Ladies Day, as I am across the whole of the Betfred St Leger Festival and this year’s no different.

"What a way to kick off the four-days. We’ve seen some fantastic action on the track and some incredible outfits with their own unique take on the style guide off the track. The atmosphere has been so enjoyable for everyone involved, and I can’t wait for the rest of the Betfred St Leger Festival to continue.”

