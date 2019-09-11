Sporting stars get into the swing and raise more than £20,000 for Sheffield Children’s Hospital
Kind-hearted celebrities from the world of sport raised more than £20,000 for Sheffield Children’s Hospital when they took part in the annual golf day organised by BBC Breakfast presenter Dan Walker.
By Sam Cooper
Wednesday, 11 September, 2019, 14:09
Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder, heptathlete gold medallist Jessica Ennis-Hill, former England captain Michael Vaughan, England footballer Alan Shearer and Arsenal defender Lee Dixon were among those who took part in the Dan Walker Cup at Hallamshire Golf Club on Monday.
Mr Walker said the event raised ‘well over £20,000’ and thanked all those who took part and got involved on the day.
For more information visit the Children’s Hospital Charity's website at www.tchc.og.uk