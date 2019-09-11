Police chiefs pledge 'significant and increased' activity in fight against knife crime in South Yorkshire
A week of action is planned in South Yorkshire next week in the fight against knife crime.
South Yorkshire Police is to take part in Operation Sceptre from Monday, September 16, with the focus on reducing knife crime across the county and the number of blades on the streets.
The force said: “Monday sees the return of Operation Sceptre - a week of police action focused specifically on tackling knife crime.
“South Yorkshire Police will be undertaking significant and increased activity across the county for the next seven days.”
Anyone who knows those carrying knives should call South Yorkshire Police.
The force also wants to hear from those who suspect people are vulnerable and at risk of becoming embroiled in knife crime.
South Yorkshire Police said: “Don’t wait until it’s too late.
“Carrying a knife is illegal – even if it’s for your own protection or for someone else, you will be arrested and prosecuted.
“Police can and will search anyone they believe is carrying a knife. Possession of a knife carries a prison sentence of up to four years, even if it's not used.
“If you stab somebody and they die, you could face a life sentence."
The force added: “Carrying a knife does not protect you.
“If you carry a knife you are much more likely to use it and to get stabbed yourself – around one third of knife-related injuries are caused by the victim’s own knife.”
Contact South Yorkshire Police on 101.