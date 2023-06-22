Readers have shared their terrifying ghost stories from an encounter with a WW1 ghost to glasses going flying in haunted pubs

Haunted Hospitals

Many of our readers told tales about the ghosts that haunt the Northern General Hospital, old staff members recall the sounds of children crying and elevators that operate by themselves.

Lynee Morgan said: “The clock tower building at Northern General is very haunted.

One reader thinks that The Old Queens Head pub is haunted.

“I have felt several ghosts there.”

Lisa Madigan told us of her disturbing experiences with ghosts at the hospital, she said: “There were tales of hearing children cry in the admin section which was part of the workhouse in the 1980s and nowhere near the children’s ward.”

She also believed that one lift in the hospital was haunted, she said: “The lift used to go to the neuro wards empty and without being called if there was going to be a death.”

Northern General is not the only hospital with a few spooky stories, Sheffield Royal Infirmary, St George’s and Lodge Moor have their own creepy tales.

Many of our readers have seen or heard ghosts at Northern General Hospital - this photo shows the hospital in the 1970s.

Jackie Worrall told us that bells would ring without being told to at the Royal Infirmary and taps would turn themselves on at St George’s.

She said: “All three hospitals were really spooky places to work, day or night.”

Former Lodge Moor nurse Lisa Madigan backed up these claims and told us her own ghost story.

“I worked a night shift on the spinal acute ward at Lodge Moor as a newly qualified nurse,” she said.

One reader encountered a ghost on Jawbone Hill.

“I was in the sluice emptying catheter bags and someone rapped on the window at me.

“There were also tales of hearing footsteps over-head but there was no upstairs.”

Haunted Pubs

Our readers told us of several pubs in Sheffield which are supposedly haunted by ghosts who fling glasses across rooms and play pranks on pub patrons.

One reader saw a glass fly off a table when they stayed at Tankersley Manor.

Kathryn Croker Betts has had a recent experience at The Church House pub in the city centre.

She said: “A few months ago I was in The Church House with my friends and a glass slid off the table and then a photo on a window sill was thrown across the room.

“I went there again for a gig and another glass was knocked off the table.

“The bar staff have heaps of paper towels ready to mop up after the ghosts and will always replace your drink.”

Pete Cassy believes that the Old Queen’s Head and the Tankersley Manor are haunted.

He said: “There was a photograph of a ghostly figure standing at the bar that used to be on display there (Old Queen’s Head).

“I spoke to one of the bar staff who said they have heard and seen things.

Whilst staying at Tankersley Manor several years ago, Peter saw a wine glass move across a table without anyone touching it.

The Mill in Westfield is supposedly haunted by a ghost named Joseph Glover.

Former employee Sandra Fox said: “He has been seen by the kids who were playing in the bar whilst it was locked up.

“A bar man also saw him when the bar wasn’t open.”Jawbone Hill

Andi Brooke told us a spine chilling tale from their childhood which took place on the Jawbone Hill at Oughtibridge.

They said: “Back in the 1990s I was around 11 years old and walking up above the Jawbone Hill with my mum.

“It was evening time and walking towards us as we crossed a field was an elderly gentleman.”

The man was well dressed and stopped to talk to the pair about the shop that he owned.

However after they said goodbye the man disappeared.

“We’d not gone 20 metres up the field and turned around and he had gone,” they continued.

“But there was nowhere for him to have gone as it was a field.

“It was very eerie and I have never forgotten that night. I can remember it as if it was yesterday.”

Haunted Homes

There is nothing scarier than the thought of a ghost haunting your own home but that is what has happened to some of our readers.

Lisa Madigan grew up in Crookes and believes her home was haunted by the ghost of a soldier.

She said: “My bedroom was at the top of the stairs with my bed facing the top step.

“One Saturday morning I saw a man walking up the stairs.

“I described the details of his clothes to my dad and it matched the uniform of a soldier from WW1.”

Lisa found out that a former occupier of the house had a son who was killed in 1917.

Angela Gunstone was forced to move home when she found that her house in Arbourthorne was haunted.

She said: “My son saw her several times but I saw her only once.

“There was a terrible atmosphere on the stairs.