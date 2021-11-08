Spectacular sunrise in Sheffield: best photos of stunning gold and orange sky this morning
With a distinct splash of gold and orange, the sunrise in Sheffield was breathtakingly gorgeous this morning (Monday, November 8).
Monday, 8th November 2021, 3:53 pm
Updated
Monday, 8th November 2021, 3:54 pm
Unsurprisingly, many people took advantage of the chance to post their photos of the golden sky on social media as they marvelled at the glorious sight.
The sky's colour was the result of a process called Rayleigh scattering – an effect from quantum mechanics and the same process which makes the sky blue.
Autumn and winter are thought to be the best seasons to witness spectacular sunrises.