Spectacular sunrise in Sheffield: best photos of stunning gold and orange sky this morning

With a distinct splash of gold and orange, the sunrise in Sheffield was breathtakingly gorgeous this morning (Monday, November 8).

By Rahmah Ghazali
Monday, 8th November 2021, 3:53 pm
Updated Monday, 8th November 2021, 3:54 pm

Unsurprisingly, many people took advantage of the chance to post their photos of the golden sky on social media as they marvelled at the glorious sight.

The sky's colour was the result of a process called Rayleigh scattering – an effect from quantum mechanics and the same process which makes the sky blue.

Autumn and winter are thought to be the best seasons to witness spectacular sunrises.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Sheffield wakes up to beautiful sunrise on November 8.

Sheffield weather: Could this become the wettest November on record? Heavy rain and high winds forecast for UK

Sunrise in Sheffield. Picture taken by Nadya Morciano.
SheffieldAutumn