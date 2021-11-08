Unsurprisingly, many people took advantage of the chance to post their photos of the golden sky on social media as they marvelled at the glorious sight.

The sky's colour was the result of a process called Rayleigh scattering – an effect from quantum mechanics and the same process which makes the sky blue.

Autumn and winter are thought to be the best seasons to witness spectacular sunrises.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield wakes up to beautiful sunrise on November 8.