Members of the South Yorkshire Violence Reduction Unit (VRU) visited The Lew Whitehead Community Centre in Worsbrough, Barnsley, to see one of the sessions in action.

Every Tuesday, the centre hosts an hour-long mixed-gender class followed by an hour-long female-only group.

This week, VRU members watched youngsters learning how to defend themselves against attacks with a weapon and without, before chatting to youth workers and young people about their experiences.

Graham Jones, head of the VRU, said youth groups like the one in Worsbrough played an important role by providing a safe space for young people to meet and learn new skills.