Tonight, officers have released a e-fit picture of a man they want to track down in connection to the attack, which was reported to have happened near the Sushi Express on Milton Street in the early hours.

South Yorkshire Police confirmed they are investigating the assault and are keen to identify the man depicted in the picture.

They have released a statement appealing for help tracking him down

Police are trying to identify the man in this e-fit picture, who was reported to have assaulted a woman in Sheffield city centre. She was treated in hospital for facial injuries.

It said: “Officers investigating a reported assault on a woman have released an e-fit image of a man they are keen to identify.

“At around 3.30am on Saturday, January 22, it was reported that a 26-year-old woman was assaulted in an unprovoked attack on Milton Street, Sheffield, near to Sushi Express.

“The woman was taken to hospital with injuries to her face.

“Officers have been conducting enquiries to try and locate the suspect, and with the help of the woman have now produced an e-fit image.

“They are keen to hear from anybody who recognises the man from the image, or who may have witnessed what happened on the night.”

Anyone with any information that could help the investigation should contact police 101 quoting incident number 126 of January 22 this year