Tragedy as young man, 22, in van displaying L-plates is killed in Barnsley crash

A police probe is under way after a man, aged 22, died in a crash in a van displaying L-plates in Barnsley.

By Claire Lewis
Saturday, 21st May 2022, 6:16 am

He was driving a VW Transporter which crashed into a tree on Ben Bank Road, Silkstone Common, at 9.10am yesterday.

The driver was taken to hospital but could not be saved and died a couple of hours later.

A young man, aged 22, was killed in a collision involving a van displaying L-plates

His passenger, a 57-year-old man, was uninjured.

South Yorkshire Police said: “We are now appealing for any witnesses to the incident and the moments leading up to the collision.

“The investigation team would be particularly keen to trace the driver of a small car which is believed to have overtaken the Transporter prior to the collision.

“The Transporter was grey and was displaying L-plates.”

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 284 of May 20.

Motorists with dashcam footage which may be relevant should email it to [email protected] quoting the incident number in the subject line.