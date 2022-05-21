He was driving a VW Transporter which crashed into a tree on Ben Bank Road, Silkstone Common, at 9.10am yesterday.
The driver was taken to hospital but could not be saved and died a couple of hours later.
His passenger, a 57-year-old man, was uninjured.
South Yorkshire Police said: “We are now appealing for any witnesses to the incident and the moments leading up to the collision.
“The investigation team would be particularly keen to trace the driver of a small car which is believed to have overtaken the Transporter prior to the collision.
“The Transporter was grey and was displaying L-plates.”
Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 284 of May 20.
Motorists with dashcam footage which may be relevant should email it to [email protected] quoting the incident number in the subject line.