South Yorkshire Police officer follows in ‘hero’ father’s footsteps at King’s Coronation

A police officer has followed in his late father's footsteps by serving as a route liner during King Charles' coronation on Saturday (May 6).

Sergeant Jonathan Simpson was one of three South Yorkshire Police officers selected to work as route liners along the length of the King’s coronation procession.

Over 29,000 police officers were present on the streets of London and Windsor on May 6 to help ensure everyone in attendance was able to enjoy the event safely.

For Sgt Simpson, this role played particular significance after his late father had carried out the same duty for the coronation of Elizabeth II almost 70 years ago to the day.

Jon Simpson (fourth from front) and other officers lined the route of the coronation procession on Saturday (May 6).

He said: “My late father, Sergeant Ray Simpson, served as police officer for the City of Coventry Police as it was known then, for over 20 years. Back in 1953, he was selected to work at the coronation of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, also performing the role of a route liner, and was posted to Regent Street.

“This was a duty that my father was rightly extremely proud to carry out. The competition for selection was huge, with only City of Coventry Police’s best calibre of officers making the cut. My father was somewhat of a hero to me and highly influential in my decision to join the police.”

Sgt Simpson, who works in the Tactical Support Group, has served with South Yorkshire Police for 24 years, fulfilling a range of frontline roles. But he said he was ‘incredibly proud’ of his selection for the coronation, which felt like a ‘full circle moment’.

Sgt Simpson's father PS Ray Simpson worked at the coronation of HM Queen Elizabeth II in 1953. Photo: SYP

“Sadly my father passed away in 2007 and is missed to this day,” he said. “This feels like a full circle moment for me as I was lucky enough to follow in his footsteps on Saturday and serve my country. It's a duty I am incredibly proud to have carried out, and I know meant an awful lot to my family.

“On this momentous occasion, I couldn’t be prouder to wear the crown on my uniform in recognition of my service and dedication to His Majesty The King."

