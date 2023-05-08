News you can trust since 1887
Pictures: Sheffield puts on breathtaking light show broadcast to the world in Coronation Concert

Sheffield put on amazing show as one of just 10 iconic UK locations featured in the Coronation Concert.

By David Walsh
Published 8th May 2023, 09:32 BST
Updated 8th May 2023, 09:32 BST

The Peace Gardens and Town Hall were centre stage as the cameras cut from Windsor to a dazzling display of projections, lasers, and illuminations in the city. It was one of just 10 locations to be chosen to ‘Light up the Nation’ as part of the Coronation celebrations which were broadcast to the world. Hundreds of people celebrated on a sunny and balmy evening in the city centre. And as the sun set, the big screen and brightly-lit back drop took over - as our gallery of photos shows. All pictures by The Steel City Snapper @steelcitysnaps.

One partygoer said: “Well, that was a fantastic evening in the Peace Gardens as Sheffield Town Hall was part of Light Up The Nation for the Coronation Concert! It looked amazing, hopefully it was good on the TV!”

Lights, lasers and projections transformed the iconic building, as revellers waved union jacks. Pic: The Steel City Snapper

1. Projections

Lights, lasers and projections transformed the iconic building, as revellers waved union jacks. Pic: The Steel City Snapper

A big screen brought the concert in Windsor into the heart of Sheffield. Pic: The Steel City Snapper

2. Big screen

A big screen brought the concert in Windsor into the heart of Sheffield. Pic: The Steel City Snapper

As darkness fell, the light show took over. Pic: The Steel City Snapper

3. Darkness

As darkness fell, the light show took over. Pic: The Steel City Snapper

Sheffield's Peace Gardens were the perfect setting on a balmy evening. Pic: The Steel City Snapper

4. Peace Gardens

Sheffield's Peace Gardens were the perfect setting on a balmy evening. Pic: The Steel City Snapper

