The Peace Gardens and Town Hall were centre stage as the cameras cut from Windsor to a dazzling display of projections, lasers, and illuminations in the city. It was one of just 10 locations to be chosen to ‘Light up the Nation’ as part of the Coronation celebrations which were broadcast to the world. Hundreds of people celebrated on a sunny and balmy evening in the city centre. And as the sun set, the big screen and brightly-lit back drop took over - as our gallery of photos shows. All pictures by The Steel City Snapper @steelcitysnaps.