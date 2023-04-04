A bloodied dead dog found wrapped in a duvet at a Sheffield beauty spot was a missing pet from Manchester.

The animal-loving community of Sheffield is reeling today following the horrifying find at Agden Reservoir at around 6pm on Monday (April 4).

Sheffield resident Marcus Grubb was walking his dog with his 10-year-old son and was on the footpath off Windy Bank, around 30m back from the gate, when he spotted something suspicious by the brick wall on the steep embankment above.

He told The Star: “I asked my son to hold the dog to have a look as it didn’t look right. When I got closer I realised it was something bulky wrapped duvet with black masking tape all around it. I realised it was a dog. It’s head was sticking out, it was upside down and it was covered in blood.”

A dead dog was found wrapped in a duvet and dumped on an embankment off Windy Bank, by Agden Reservoir. Investigations have now found the dog is a missing black Labrador named Brodie from Manchester.

Given its location on the embankment, Marcus believes the dog was dumped by the reservoir by someone in a vehicle who pulled up on Windy Bank and put its remains over the wall.

Marcus contacted his partner with photos and a social media appeal was launched for anyone who could help. Within hours, a team from animal rescue group K9-SAR arrived and the poor animal was transported to a vet.

The group has now shared an update with not only the dog’s name, but also how he was reported missing from Manchester some time back.

The post on K9-SAR’s page reads: “We have found the owner of this beautiful boy who is absolutely devastated - he has been missing a while and will be back with his dad very soon.

The dog was found dumped over the brick wall around 30 metres up from this gate Windy Bank, by Agden Reservoir.

“We can’t say anymore about this at the moment except his owner did not do this. [The dog’s] name is Brodie. Just eight years old. He is a black, flat coat retriever. He is severely matted and malnourished. He did not deserve this.

“Do you know anyone who had a dog of this description who is no longer around?”

