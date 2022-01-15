South Yorkshire firefighters issue warning about charging e-scooters after house fire in Sheffield

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue posted pictures of the damage done to the house on Philadelphia Gardens and the charred remains of the e-scooter following the incident last Monday (January 10).

The fire brigade urged people to ensure they use the correct charging equipment.

They also advised e-scooter owners to make sure they are around when the vehicle is charging to minimise the dangers if there is a fire.

The incident happened after the e-scooter caught fire whilst on charge

A post by South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said: “If you have or use one of these, make sure you only use the correct charger - not a fake or cheap imitation.