South Yorkshire firefighters issue warning about charging e-scooters after house fire in Sheffield
Firefighters have issued a warning after a house in Sheffield was badly damaged in a blaze caused by an e-scooter that was charging.
South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue posted pictures of the damage done to the house on Philadelphia Gardens and the charred remains of the e-scooter following the incident last Monday (January 10).
The fire brigade urged people to ensure they use the correct charging equipment.
They also advised e-scooter owners to make sure they are around when the vehicle is charging to minimise the dangers if there is a fire.
A post by South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said: “If you have or use one of these, make sure you only use the correct charger - not a fake or cheap imitation.
“Also, keep them out of escape routes when you’re charging them, and ideally make sure you’re around (not asleep or out the house) so you are there if something happens. Stay safe, folks.”