Aldi says it has selected a format that will make shopping easier for its customers, as part of the huge investment to improve stores and service.

With 900 sqm of retail space, the Dinnington Aldi store has undergone changes to a more customer-focused layout, making products easier to find and providing new ranges to browse, and will reopen on Thursday March 24.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Aldi, in Dinnington, will re-open to customers later this week with a new customer-focused layout.

This new-look Aldi store offers increased space dedicated to British meats and fish, and a new and improved Food to Go section which will offer a choice of fresh salads, sandwiches and sushi for busy customers.

In an attempt to make shopping at the store easier and effortless, the format and layout has been freshened up and clearer signs placed.

The fresh bread and cakes section has been moved to the last aisle, in an attempt to prevent them being squashed underneath customers’ shopping, and the store will now also feature easy-to-browse freezers.

Customers can now walk down the ‘Aisle of Aldi’ – this is where they will find its legendary special-buys.

The Special-buys Aldi layout as part of customer-focused layout change.

The Dinnington store employs 26 members of the local community and the refurbishment will create further jobs.

Branch manager Julie Nickson said: “The store is looking fantastic, and we can’t wait to welcome our loyal customers back so they can see it for themselves. We’re committed to making sure that the shopping experience each customer enjoys in our stores is on a par with the products and services they’re used to.”