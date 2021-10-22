South Yorkshire derby: Sheffield United and Barnsley rivalries will be put aside to raise charity funds

Regional rivalries will be sidelined to raise funds and awareness for Weston Park, which provides cancer support services, enables research and enhances treatment experiences for people affected by cancer across South Yorkshire and beyond.

The ‘Together at Every Step’ partnership was announced at a matchday-style press conference held at Weston Park Cancer Support in Sheffield – the home of Weston Park Cancer Charity’s cancer support services.

It will officially launch when the Reds take on the Blades at Oakwell on October 24 at 12:30 pm and will continue for the remainder of the 2021/22 season, with campaigns, events and fundraising taking place throughout the football season.

Sheffield United and Barnsley football club have teamed up to support Weston Park Cancer Charity in a region-first partnership. Pictured are Billy Sharp (Right) and Cauley Woodrow (left) with Darren Hayes of Weston Park Cancer Charity.

Darren Hayes, business development manager at Weston Park Cancer Charity, said: “The continued support of Barnsley FC and Sheffield United FC means so much to Weston Park Cancer Charity and the people we support.

“The Weston Park takeover days at Oakwell and Bramall Lane are always highlights on our busy events calendar, and the prospect of having fans back in the stadium for this special occasion makes us even more excited for the launch of this unique partnership.

“Sadly, one in two of us will face a cancer diagnosis in our lifetime. However, by working together we can support each other and our communities and improve outcomes for cancer patients across the region.”

For more information, or to find out how you can get involved, visit www.westonpark.org.uk or call 0114 553 3330.