Star staff at Sheffield Children’s Hospital recognised for outstanding work and dedication

The Sheffield Children’s Star Awards, which took place on October 7, recognised staff from across the Trust, from the Mortuary Team to IT, Communications and Administration, and teams introducing ground breaking new treatment, as well as a whole host of individuals and teams who support patients and go above and beyond their roles.

A respiratory consultant at Sheffield Children’s who goes “goes over and above” and has been called a families hero, was awarded the Children’s Star award for his dedication to supporting, listening to and improving the quality of life of patients and their families.

Dr Hemant Kulkarni, a dedicated respiratory consultant at Sheffield Children’s, was presented with the prestigious award nominated by patients and families.

One person who nominated Hemant said: “I really believe if it wasn’t for this lovely kind hearted hero, my little boy would still be struggling for every breath”. Another said: “Their (the patient) quality of life has improved massively due to meeting Dr Kulkarni. He is always friendly and explains things clearly, and he listens to any concerns that we have.”

Ruth Brown, acting chief executive at Sheffield Children’s, said: “Tonight was our 11th annual Star Awards at Sheffield Children’s, and although we didn’t gather in person it was a fantastic celebration of the hard work that colleagues have done over the past year.

“What a remarkable year it has been – everyone has been incredible and I am so proud! Everyone is a star in my eyes, providing compassionate care to our patients and families but also to each other. Tonight was a chance to recognise all Sheffield Children’s colleagues who have gone above and beyond, as well as a chance to reflect on everyone’s fabulous efforts in the past twelve months. Thank you to colleagues across the Trust for always “providing a healthier future for children and young people” in everything you do, we are so proud of the Sheffield Children’s team.”

The full list of winners can be found below.

Sheffield Children’s mortuary team picked up the Compassionate Care Team Award.

The Compassionate Care Award was won by Amy Hodkin, community mental health practitioner at Centenary House.

Janelle Gardiner, head of speech and language therapy received the Outstanding Leadership Award.

The Belonging Together Award was won by Christopher Matthews, who works in theatre.

The appraisal team received the Belonging Together Team Award.

Ewen Laycock, who works as a digital communications officer won the Best Support Service Award.

The IT team picked up the Best Support Service Team Award.

The zolgensma team won the Best Clinical Project Award.

Ward 6 received the Children's Hospital Charity Fundraising Award.

The Covid-19 vaccination team were given an award for an exceptional contribution to the Covid-19 response.

The Children's Star Team Award went to Ward 5, which has a ‘special place in the hearts of patients and their families’.