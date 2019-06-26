South Yorkshire bus drivers praised for calling off Armed Forces Day strike
Bus drivers have been praised for calling off a planned strike this Saturday out of respect for Armed Forces Day.
The Unite union said about 900 bus drivers across South Yorkshire have postponed their strike over pay as a mark of respect for veterans wishing to attend events.
Read More
But a 24-hour strike affecting First South Yorkshire services will still take place on Monday, July 1, after drivers voted by a margin of 69 per cent for strike action and by 79 per cent for industrial action short of a strike.
Many Star readers took to Facebook to praise drivers for their actions.
Janet Cooke said: “That’s a fantastic show of respect. Well done.”
Neil Tandy added: “Respect to First bus drivers for this. Great gesture.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
“Why this day was picked, in the first place, is a mystery to me.
“Thank God common sense and human decency has prevailed.”
Dave Longden posted: “Full respect to the bus drivers.”
Unite was due to hold talks with management this week to resolve the dispute which centres on an ‘insulting’ offer of a one-year pay freeze for the year starting May 2019.
Unite regional officer Phil Bown said: “At a meeting at the weekend, our shop stewards recognised that a strike on Saturday would cause severe inconvenience to veterans wishing to attend events across South Yorkshire – our dispute is with First South Yorkshire and not with current and past members of the armed forces who have bravely served their country.“I can confirm that the strike by our 900 bus drivers scheduled for Monday is still going ahead.”