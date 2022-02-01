The Israac community centre is a walk-in community service welcoming all, but is mainly based around Somali and Somaliland culture.

Many Somalilanders have made Sheffield their home since the 1990s and have fought hard, along with Somalilanders all around the world, for the recognition of Somaliland as an independent state.

In a parliamentary debate last week, there was cross-party agreement by UK MPs in favour of the UK recognition of Somaliland and this very much reflects the views of the Somaliland community.

Due to this debate, the people of Somaliland celebrated in the streets last week in a heartwarming moment of joy, in which even the police got involved.

The UK government invests in Somaliland, including in a new port which has opened up on the coast in the north and a new airport paid for by the UAE. However, the UK still does not formerly recognise Somaliland as an independent nation.

A petition is already going around in the UK to formally recognise Somaliland, and the community would like to educate people about Somaliland and encourage everyone to learn about the history of Somaliland and get involved with the petition.

Sheffield City Council was the first local authority to formally recognise Somaliland, in a move which was welcomed by the Somaliland community and has led to more councils across the UK following suit, including Cardiff and Birmingham.

Diana, a friend of the Israac community, says a lot of work as been done by the community to a achieve the progress they have made so far.

"Sheffield City Council was the first council to formally recognise that Somaliland should be an independent nation. There has been a lot of work done here in Sheffield, and the people are responsible for that,” she said.

"They have put in that hard work and it means a lot and there are other cities now – Birmingham, Cardiff – who have also done that.

"There is a huge amount of history that goes with this. A lot of Somalilanders came here in the early 1990s because they suffered genocide from the Somalis.”

Somalilanders have now also decided to cease talks with Somalia as Somalia no longer has a government.

The history is quite chilling – many Somalilanders in Britain today have witnessed and endured terrible things, which has formally been recognised as genocide against Somaliland by the UN during the ‘forgotten genocide’ of the Somali civil war.

This trauma means the history of Somaliland is very sensitive and is something they look to move past in creating a positive and functioning country of Somaliland.

Somalilanders have created their own society, with their own tier-two government and police force, and in looking up to the UK, wish to be formally recognised as their own country and create a positive nation for Somalilanders all around the world.

Somaliland and the UK have a long history together, including fighting alongside each other during the world wars, and thus the Somaliland people really admire and look up to the UK way of doing things.

Safiya Saeed, a Burngreave ward councillor, says Sheffield and the community has done a lot for Somaliland and Somalilanders in Sheffield.

"Sheffield City Council, the friends of Somaliland group, and residents and local businesses have done an amazing job in terms of having those important local conversations here and having that connection between Sheffield and Somaliland has been very vital and important as well,” she said.

Safiya says Somaliland has its own banks and infrastructure, and has done a lot for world peace. She believes Somalilanders have the right to recognition and the right to embrace their identity.

"The country has kept its peace, it’s kept its professionalism, it’s kept its harmony for many years, and problems of crime are solved instantly. It has an amazing force and we feel safe walking around at eleven o’clock – and if something goes wrong, like it does in every country, the citizens react to it, and the law reacts to it. It shows a very high level of resilience,” she said.

"What we need is support. We need to show you our best intention, how our economy can affect the rest of the world, and I think a lot needs to be learnt by the rest of the world.”

Adam Yusuf, chair of Israac Somali Community Association in Sheffield, explained why Somaliland deserves and needs to be recognised as an independent nation.

He said: “Somaliland has had stability for thirty years, it has met all the criteria of an independent sovereign and country because it has a defined border, has its own currency, passport, four successive civilian elections of presidents, the parliament is elected one man one vote, therefore it meets all the requirements of an international state and it is about time Somaliland is brought back into the international community.”

Hamda Ali, a third year university student in Sheffield, described the frustrations of Somaliland not being formally recognised from a young person’s perspective.

"They would say when you’re trying to fill out school applications or any type of application, don’t refer to Somaliland, refer to Somalia – but your mother or father at home are saying you are a Somalilander and you’re a true native Somalilander,” she said.

"It was just very annoying to have one set of people saying one thing and another set of people saying another thing.”

Israac and Somaliland communities all over Sheffield and the UK wish to raise awareness for Somaliland recognition and believe the way to do this and achieve independence is through education and community power.

The petition for Somaliland recognition lasts until February 24, when it will need to be remade, and they hope that everyone can learn about Somaliland and help them achieve recognition internationally.

