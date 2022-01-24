Sainsbury's store at Crystal Peaks is undergoing £3 Million Investment work.

As part of the investment programme, a new Argos store will open up inside the supermarket.

It is hoped the new Argos will be open by March 4.

It will replace the existing Argos store in the Crystal Peaks retail park which neighbours the shopping centre.

The Sainsbury's Crystal Peaks store is undergoing £3 Million Investment Work.

Another key part of the investment programme is a major upgrade of the supermarket’s chiller units which will be completely replaced with new chiller units.

Crystal Peaks Centre manager, Lee Greenwood, said he is delighted to see Sainsbury’s investing in the Crystal Peaks store and praised the impact it will have on efficiency at the centre.

“We are delighted that Sainsbury’s are showing so great a level of commitment and investing so heavily in the future,” he said.

“The new Argos will bring that branch of the business right to the heart of the centre while the installation of the new chiller units will have a major impact on efficiency, both for Sainsbury’s and for Crystal Peaks as a whole.

“Work is now under way and will continue through to March, with the temporary loss of some car parking spaces as the installation and conversion work continues. We aim to keep disruption to an absolute minimum across the complex and ask that all our visitors be patient with us throughout this important upgrade.”