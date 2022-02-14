The Rotary Club of Wortley's Santa sleigh ride visited communities across Sheffield and the Rotary Club has now donated leftover sweets to the Sheffield S6 Foodbank

The Rotary Club of Wortley hosts an annual Santa sleigh ride which travels across Sheffield.

After having to miss a couple of years due to COVID-19, members were able to bring the sleigh ride back in December 2021.

The number of children and parents who attended surpassed expectations, and more than 3,000 sweet treats were handed out to children of all ages.

Surplus confectionary has now been donated to the Sheffield S6 Foodbank by the Rotary Club’s president, Steven Patterson.

Donations made at the Santa sleigh ride by members of the public have already been distributed to charities such as the Sheffield Children’s Hospital.

Santa travelled on his sleigh to bring Christmas cheer to many Sheffield children in Wortley, High Green, Chapeltown, Grenoside, Ecclesfield, Thorpe, Hesley, Stocksbridge, Deepcar, Wharncliffe Side, Oughtibridge and Worral.

Businesses also came together to offer voluntary support which contributed to the success of the sleigh ride.

John Fillingham Commercial Vehicles Ltd gave the sleigh a full service, DB Auto Electrical Supplies repaired and replaced the audio sound system. Edward Signs made street signs to let people know when it was arriving, and Derry Mathers Transport Ltd has cleaned the sleigh, which had been in storage for more than two years.