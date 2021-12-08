The female Staffordshire Bull terrier-cross, now called Coco, was found abandoned in a cage outside a house in Almond Street, Balby, on November 11.

A member of the public reported the matter to the RSPCA and animal rescue officer Inspector Sara Jordan took the severely underweight and frightened pup for urgent veterinary treatment.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Coco was found dumped in a cage in Doncaster.

Coco, who was not microchipped, was found to be severely underweight and had no muscle mass so was struggling to stand.

A vet who examined her said if she had been left much longer she would not have survived.

But after two weeks in the care of the Sheffield and district branch of the RSPCA she had already been transformed – she has put on weight and is a much happier dog.

Now the bundle of energy has even more reason to be happy as she has found her forever home which she will move into in time for Christmas.

Coco has made a rapid recovery.

Hayley Crooks, animal lead at the branch, said: “We put her on a special strict diet of four meals a day to help build up her weight. We also gave her an exercise plan of multiple small walks a day so as to not overdo what her little body was capable of and to build some muscle in order to support her puppy bones.

“Just 14 days later the photographs speak for themselves and she gained almost 3kg of healthy weight and after some training she was ready to be rehomed.

“Throughout her ordeal Coco has been nothing but amazing to her carers. She is a true staffy and has big sloppy kisses and a wiggly bum for everyone she meets.

The cute pup has a new home for Christmas.

“We are delighted Coco has found a loving forever home as she herself has so much love to give – and am sure we will have an amazing first Christmas with her new adopters.”

Chief inspector for South Yorkshire, Lynsey Harris, said the animal welfare charity is investigating to find the person responsible for abandoning Coco.

She said: “We believe Coco was a lockdown puppy, bought at the start of the pandemic and abandoned when they realised they couldn't take care of her.

“She was very underweight and under socialised as she may not have lived in a house before so the team at the branch have done a fantastic job in transforming her and we are delighted she has found her furever home.

"I would urge anyone who knows who is responsible for leaving Coco alone in a cage and dumped in a street to call the RSPCA appeals line on 0300 123 8018."

Abandonments have risen by around 20% this year compared to 2020 figures during recent months and the charity is worried that soaring pet ownership during the pandemic could mean a surge of abandoned dogs and cats as people return to normal working life.

The charity has launched its Christmas appeal Join the Christmas Rescue to keep its rescue teams out on the road 365 days a year saving animals like Coco from abandonment, neglect and abuse.

Dermot Murphy, Chief Inspectorate Officer, said: “After another exceptionally tough year, this Christmas, more than any, should be a time for joy and togetherness. A time to be safe inside, loved and protected from the cold.

“But for thousands of innocent animals this is sadly not the case. Cruelly treated, neglected and abandoned, many face a Christmas of continued abuse or slow starvation, without warmth or affection.

"We are often their only hope, so we must do whatever it takes to rescue animals who desperately need us and stop their suffering.

"This is why we’re asking people to support our Christmas appeal – join the Christmas Rescue to help keep us out rescuing the animals who need us most.”

The RSPCA is the only charity with rescue teams out saving all types of neglected and abandoned animals across England and Wales this festive season.

It will cost the RSPCA £1,250 to feed the animals in one rehoming centre this December so it is asking supporters to Join the Christmas Rescue and help animals by visiting www.rspca.org.uk/rescuexmas.

To support the Sheffield branch of the RSPCA donations you can donate money directly to the branch which relies entirely on public donations at https://www.justgiving.com/rspcasheffield/donate

The branch also welcomes donations of food for the animals including primula cheese, cat treats, cat toys and kitten meat.

They would also welcome any donations which can be sold at their charity shop.