Sweet little Ronnie is looking for his retirement home. Being an older dog, he enjoys gentle short walks, followed by naps on the sofa.

Adopt a pet: These adorable cats and dogs need new homes and families in South Yorkshire

Take a look through these adorable animals who are all up for adoption now.

By Laura Andrew
Tuesday, 9th November 2021, 5:27 pm

For information on how to adopt any of these animals go to the RSPCA website here.

1. Adopt a pet

All of these animals are up for adoption.

Photo: RSPCA

Photo Sales

2. Nova and Phil

Nova and Phil are an affectionate bonded pair, looking to find their forever home together.

Photo: RSPCA

Photo Sales

3. Chloe

Chloe is an independent, strong-willed rabbit who likes her own space.

Photo: RSPCA

Photo Sales

4. Bubbles

Bubbles is a bright little bunny, looking for a safe home with plenty of space for him to hop around and explore.

Photo: RSPCA

Photo Sales
South YorkshireRSPCA
Next Page
Page 1 of 4