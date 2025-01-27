Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Singer Olly Murs stunned a superfan from Sheffield with a TV stunt in the city for a Michael McIntyre show.

Olly, who had recorded an edition of Who Do You Think You Are, which was shot in Latvia, filmed a second version of the show in Sheffield.

The South Yorkshire version was just for fan Ruth, who lives in the city with husband Kevin.

Kevin had contacted Michael McIntyre’s Big Show.

Both Olly and the show’s host Michael visited the estate agent shop in Rotherham were she works, to get some ideas for the special version.

Olly Murs and Michael McIntyre stunned Ollie's Sheffield superfan Ruth with a TV prank. Photo: BBC | BBC

They then popped round to Ruth’s Sheffield home to make arrangements for her television to show only the specially created version when she sat down to watch the scheduled edition of Who Do You Think You Are.

Ruth thought she was seeing the same episode of the show as the rest of the country.

The special version, created for Michael’s ‘TV Takeover’ section, cuts to Olly in a taxi in Sheffield, as he says:” I’ve always known I’m from Essex, but then there is this, my connection with South Yorkshire, I’m really intrigued about.”

“Some of the best moments in my career have been in Leeds and Sheffield on stage, so its mad to think that there could be people in that audience who don’t even know that they’re related to me. It’s time for Essex to meet South Yorkshire.”

He was shown a series of specially created clippings and and documents, suggesting that he was, in fact, related to a stunned Ruth, even including a photo of her own grandad.

It was amazing. It went so quick though, it was a blur, but it was amazing. Ruth

A disguised Michael, putting on his best Sheffield accent, then tells Olly that they had located a relative nearby.

He is then shown driving through the city, before pulling up in front of Ruth’s home, knocking on the door, and introducing Ollie to a stunned Ruth as ‘her third cousin’.

Back in the studio, after having been told that it was all a joke and Olly was not really related to her, she told the programme’s audience on Saturday: “It’s amazing.

“Anyone watching that will think ‘why didn’t she realise’?”

On Olly visiting the house, she said: “It was amazing. It went so quick though, it was a blur, but it was amazing.”

She also got Olly to sign her living room wall.

Michael gifted her some of the props from the show, and told her: “You’re an amazing sport, no doubt about it,” before Ruth received a round of applause from the studio audience.

The whole clip can be watched on BBC iplayer, and is part of series eight episode two.