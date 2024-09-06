Pop superstar Olly Murs has announced a huge arena show in Sheffield as part of a 2025 tour across the UK and Ireland.

Murs is hitting the road following another nationwide tour as special guest to Take That, but will now begin preparing for the first gig in Plymouth in April 2025.

The popstar said.“Celebrating 15 unbelievable years doing what I love best will be truly special. But to top it off I’m taking a band with me who I was obsessed with in my college years, BLUE! No doubt the pranks and banter will be free-flowing but most importantly it’s going to be a great night for the fans to enjoy, I can’t wait.”

Olly Murs is going to be visiting Sheffield as part of a huge arena tour across the UK and Ireland. | Mark Hayman

Murs will be visiting a number of big cities including Dublin, Belfast, Cardiff, Glasgow, Manchester, Leeds and Sheffield.

Tickets will go on sale on September 13, 2025, however, anyone signed up to Olly Murs mailing list will get early access 48 hours before the general sale.

Sheffield fans will get to see Murs at the Utilita Arena on Saturday, May 10, 2025. It is the final of three straight nights of shows, the first at Co-op Live in Manchester, then the First Direct Arena in Leeds and then Sheffield.

Blue said: “We were really delighted when Olly asked us to join him on his Arena tour next year and can’t wait to get on the road with him in the Spring! We are going to have a whole lot of fun and look forward to making him an honorary Blue boy! We’ll be singing the biggest hits and maybe the odd joke here and there – watch out Olly!”