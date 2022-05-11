'Simply Ken', an up and coming sitcom filmed across Sheffield, is premiering its pilot episode at the Head of Steam pub on Wednesday night.

‘Simply Ken’ was shot across the city last September on a budget of just £1,800, and is now ready to make its debut.

The modern sitcom is the story of successful businessman Ken Codd who suddenly loses his job, house and wife all on the same day; the series documents his strained relationship with his daughter, Gwendolyn, and his relationship with his Laurel and Hardy-obsessed father, who only speaks in lines from the films.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now, the offbeat comedy’s pilot episode – directed by the award winning Rhys Freeman – will debut to an invitation-only crowd of 300 fans at the Head of Steam pub at 8pm on Wednesday, May 10.

Producer Robert Sadler says the team hopes the rough cut episode is just the first step in Simply Ken’s journey to making an appearance on national television.

Robert said: “I cannot really compare it to anything else – it’s rare to have a show that focuses on the relationship between a man and his daughter the way it does. It’s extremely funny and also touching.

“I think it’s unique in its interaction between Ken and his dad as well as his daughter – there are family secrets that are hinted at in the pilot that I think will hook people in for a full series.”

The pilot stars stars Everly Pregnant Brothers singer Shaun Doane as narrator as well as comedy veterans Judy Buxton and Jeffrey Holland.

It is the brainchild of TV writer and actor Craig Shepherd, who has previous appearances in Shameless, Max and Paddy’s Road to Nowhere and Outlaws.

Robert said: “I’ve known Craig since he was four and couldn’t be more proud about what he’s done. It’s an incredible piece of work. He’s a really fantastic guy and we hope he gets something out of this.

“We’re beside ourselves to be here now. It’s been a difficult journey. We lost our director and most of our funding last May, and we’ve had to rely on a lot of people’s good will to get this off the ground.”