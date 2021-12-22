Gail was injured after falling over a sign on a pavement

The charity says street clutter on Sheffield’s pavements is on the increase and includes parked cars, signs, A-Boards, wheelie bins, bikes and roadworks, which make the city’s pavements more hazardous for everyone but particularly the visually impaired.

The charity said street clutter presents obstacles and potential trip hazards for wheelchair users, people pushing prams and elderly people, as well as the visually impaired.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Concrete blocks in Sheffield city centre

It is urging people to think twice about how their actions may impact others.

Joanne Ardern, deputy general manager at SRSB, said: “We realise that people and organisations do not deliberately set out to cause problems for our clients. People would most likely be really upset to think that they might have caused a problem, but many of us who are lucky enough to have good sight or mobility may take it for granted and just don’t think about consequences for others.

“We just want to raise awareness and work together to make Sheffield’s streets and pavements safer for everyone.”

SRSB said pavement parking is a particular issue for the visually impaired, with people with sight loss having to step out into the road to get around poorly parked vehicles.

Signs placed pavements can prove hazardous

Mick, an SRSB client with no sight at all, said: “Vehicles parked on pavements seem to have become more common. They range from bicycles tethered to posts, to cars vans and lorries which push any passing pedestrian into adjacent walls, hedges, or protruding boxes like those used for temporary deposition of mail, or pay points for parking. Please think about pedestrians if you are blocking any pavement.

“Street planners also need to think carefully about the positioning of lamp posts, telegraph poles etc which at times appear randomly placed.

“As a street walker averaging at least two miles a day, I would also ask people who have hedges and other plants overhanging pavements to think about regular pruning so that visually impaired passers-by don’t impale themselves on thorny or wet overhangs which of course get lower when it rains.”

The charity said wheelie bins often pose problems as well as A-Boards and temporary signs.

Bad parking can make life difficult for the visually impaired

Gail, one of SRBS’s blind clients, recently tripped over a temporary sign placed on a pavement.

Gail said: “I am a long cane user with practically no vision, only light perception. As I was walking in my neighbourhood and swung around the corner of a road, I found myself catapulted face down on the ground. The metal sign had legs either side which came right out, so the cane swung underneath and back out, not detecting it at all and my foot caught throwing me face down on to the ground.

“I am an experienced long cane user and the cane usually detects around 95 per cent of street clutter, which is getting more and more common now.”

SRSB and its division Rotherham Sight and Sound provide services for people of all ages with sight loss in Sheffield and people with sight and/or hearing loss in Rotherham.

Pedestrians had no option but to step into the road because of this poorly parked car

Contact SRSB on 0114 272 2757 or email [email protected]

Wheelie bins blocking a pavement