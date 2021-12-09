Sheffield Royal Society for the Blind remembers philanthropist Eliza Harrison as it marks 160 years

Photo of everyone standing around Eliza’s grave

Representatives from SRSB visited Wadsley Church to lay a wreath on the grave of the charity’s founder Eliza Harrison to recognise her commitment to the cause.

SRSB is gearing up for a year of heritage awareness raising activities in the city in 2022.

The charity’s long history in Sheffield began when sisters Ann and Eliza Harrison became involved.

Photo of Amy standing in front of the church

They were the daughters of local manufacture Thomas Harrison who built Weston House, surrounded by about 12 acres of land where he and his daughters lived.

This was later bought by the city for use as a museum and public park, now so well known as the city’s hugely popular Weston Park Museum.

When Mr Harrison died in 1818 he left his fortune to his two daughters who immediately used their inheritance for charity work.

In the late 1850s a small group of women supported a local blind school, meeting twice a week to read with the pupils by using raised letters.

Photo of Carol feeling the lettering on the grave

SRSB’s founder Eliza took a lively interest in the school.

Following the death of Ann in 1858, Eliza ‘remembered her sister’s particular interest in, and pity for, blind people’.

One year later, she founded the Blind Institution with a small committee of women who devised a plan.

The object of Eliza and her committee was to instruct blind people in trades that would help them in employment and enable them to earn their livelihoods.

The wreath on Eliza and Ann’s grave

This was the real foundation of the organisation from which the Sheffield Royal Society for the Blind has grown.

Eliza lived long enough to see her brainchild develop into a secure and promising Institution.

She died in 1873 and was buried in Wadsley churchyard along with her sister.

Sheffield mourned the loss of a ‘most generous soul and great social worker’.

Steve Loane SRSB’s Fundraising Manager, Richard Frost, SRSB’s Chair of Trustees, Amy a client of SRSB, Steve Hambleton SRSB’s General Manager, Joanne Ardern, SRSB’s Deputy General Manager and Carol an SRSB client.

Among those remembering Eliza at the wreath laying was Steve Hambleton, SRSB’s general manager, who is due to retire at the end of 2021 and who has played a major part in the development of the charity over the last 21 years.

He was joined by Joanne Ardern, SRSB’s deputy general manager, who will take over from him in 2022.

Richard Frost, SRSB’s chair of trustees, Amy Rollitt and Carol Adams, who are both clients of SRSB today, and Steve Loane, SRSB’s fundraising manager, also attended.

The group reflected on the role that Eliza played in their charity, even though it was more than 160 years ago.

The group Eliza’s vision and generosity was responsible for creating Sheffield Royal Society for the Blind.

SRSB and its division Rotherham Sight & Sound – RSS – provide services for people of all ages with sight loss in Sheffield and people with sight and, or, hearing loss in Rotherham.

n Contact SRSB on 0114 272 2757 or email [email protected]