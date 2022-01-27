Showroom Cinema was forced to shut for more than 12 months due to the lockdowns but the gradual return of its loyal audience throughout the second half of 2021 has helped the business to gradually pick up.

While overall attendance was lower in the months that Showroom Cinema was open last year (June to December), it said the top 10 films attracted more people on average per month than the top 10 did in 2019.

Big hitters like Wes Anderson’s The French Dispatch, local success story Everybody’s Talking About Jamie, and James Bond blockbuster No Time To Die drew in the crowds, said cinema bosses.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Showroom Cinema in Sheffield is encouraging visitors back to safely enjoy a packed-out programme of world class cinema and help the city’s cultural industry recover from the impact of the pandemic.

Showroom’s acting programme manager Rose Butler said: “I think we found that in 2021 we had success with films like French Dispatch, Nomadland and Dune as they’d had such a lead up and anticipation over delayed releases.

“This year we’ve already had success with other high-profile films like Paul Thomas Anderson's Licorice Pizza and Boiling Point, which stars Stephen Graham. And we’re looking forward to major releases like Oscar nominated Flee, which features Riz Ahmed, and Operation Mincemeat starring Colin Firth in the coming months.

“But it’s not just about the biggest names. Showroom is often the only place in the area where you can see lots of amazing, lesser-known films and discover something new that you love.

“We offer an independently curated programme, meaning we can support smaller releases, up-and-coming directors, and local filmmakers in a way that multiplexes can’t.

“Our varied programme of films and supporting events means audiences can engage with and explore contemporary and classic films from around the globe and discover new voices in world cinema."

Turnouts started to rise significantly in October

Showroom said the number of people in Sheffield supporting the city’s cultural businesses through their recovery from the impact of the pandemic and lockdowns is rising, though attendance at many venues has not yet recovered from 2019.

Overall attendance in 2021 was lower than in 2019, but turnouts started to rise significantly in October, before the wave of Omicron. In January, as restrictions are set to ease, attendance has been picking back up once again, it added.

Alongside the support of film fans, Showroom has also received valuable funding from the Government’s cultural recovery fund to help it stay open and continue to screen cinema unavailable elsewhere across Yorkshire.

Ian Wild, CEO of Showroom Workstation, said: “It’s been a difficult couple of years for cultural industry in Sheffield. We’re not out of the woods yet, but we’re optimistic for this year.

“We’re thrilled with the programme of fantastic films we are lining up for 2022, and excited to welcome back the friendly faces that make up our loyal audiences returning to Showroom.

“We understand that some people may be nervous about coming out to the cinema, but want to ensure people that we are going above and beyond the Government requirements for people’s safety.”