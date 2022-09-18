The incident happened near the Manor Community Childcare Centre in Vikinglea Road, Castlebeck, on Thursday, August 25, at 2pm.

CCTV images show the poor dog, a bull breed cross, being punched several times to the head and body by one of the men after being taken underneath a road bridge.

CCTV released by the RSPCA.

A spokesperson for the RSPCA animal rescue charity said the dog "was yelping in pain and struggling to break free" before it escaped and ran away.

RSPCA inspector Jack Taylor said it was a "nasty attack on a defenceless animal" and urged anyone with information to come forward.

He added: "Looking at the footage it appears the dog escapes and then two of the males have gone to look for it.

"One of them carries the dog to a spot under the bridge where the third man appears and starts punching the animal. He's given the dog a real whack."

The two men on the path are described as being aged in their late teens or early twenties and wearing dark tracksuit bottoms and hooded tops or jackets.

The man under the bridge wore grey jogging bottoms and a light coloured top.