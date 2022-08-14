These are some of the best photos taken in Sheffield during the last seven days

Sheffield's week in pictures: Best photos from last 7 days including new cafe, huge fire and moving memorial

These are some of the best photos from the last seven days in Sheffield.

By Robert Cumber
Sunday, 14th August 2022, 6:15 pm

They include pictures of a huge fire which broke out, the memorial garden which has been created to honour two much-loved boys who were tragically killed, and staff with the cute critters at an animal rescue centre which is at ‘breaking point’.

The images also capture the latest heatwave, which had families flocking to cool off in the fountains at the Peace Gardens; and a new cafe which is opening in the city centre.

1. Animal shelter at 'breaking point'

Zoe Morris and Misty at Rain Rescue Animal Shelter which has said it is at 'breaking point'. Picture Scott Merrylees

Photo: Scott Merrylees

2. Arsonists behind huge fire which closed road

Firefighters tackle a large blaze on Spital Hill, just outside Sheffield city centre, which is believed to have been started deliberately. Photo by South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue

Photo: South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service

3. Memorial garden for 'beautiful boys'

The memorial garden on Gregg House Road in Shiregreen, Sheffield, which has been created to honour the ‘beautiful boys' Tristan and Blake Barrass, who were murdered in a house there which has since been demolished. Photo by Dean Atkins

Photo: Dean Atkins

4. Temperatures pass 30C again in latest heatwave

Crowds at Sheffield's Peace Gardens on one of the hottest days of the year, as temperatures exceeded 30C. Photo by Scott Merrylees

Photo: Scott Merrylees

