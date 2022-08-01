Le Ble – with it’s distinctive gold exterior – will soon open it’s doors to the public this summer.

The company’s website gave further details about the origin of the shop’s unusual sounding name.

Le Ble is opening in Sheffield.

Where does the Le Ble name come from?

It said: “One name, two different meanings. Μπλε (meaning blue in Greek), is a tribute to the colour of the Mediterranean sea, where the founders of Le Blé come from. It also means wheat in French, one of the most basic ingredients for many of our products.

“We are not just another bakery. Le Blé is a journey to the Mediterranean tastes and the art of coffee. An experience full of freshly-baked goods, made with the authentic Mediterranean recipes.

"An incredible journey to the tastes of the Mediterranean starts here.

"Our goal is to take our clients into a unique trip of gastronomy, presenting traditional tastes from around the Mediterranean. Flavours and smells from Greece, Italy, France, Turkey and Lebanon blend together to create an all-sense experience.”

