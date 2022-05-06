Sheffield’s own Kelham Island Brewery to shut down operations after 32 years

Kelham Island Brewery said that its establishment will be closing after brewing their final batch of Pale Rider.

In a statement posted on its website, it said: “It is with deep sadness that we are having to announce that we have brewed our final batch of Pale Rider and the brewery will shortly be closing.

“We would like to thank everybody who supported us over the last 32 years - especially our staff and customers.”

Kelham Island Brewery to shut down operations after 32 years. Picture by Mark Newton Photography

However, its pub, The Fat Cat will remain open, with Kelham Island Brewery beer available on cask and in Bottles/Cans whilst stocks last.

The Brewery Tours scheduled for May 7 and May 14 will also be going ahead as planned, but no further tours will be booked in.

Those with a brewery tour voucher with a code on the back, they can be redeemed up to a value of £25 against any item on the shop on their website.

Opened in 1990, the Kelham Island Brewery became a pilgrimage site for ale drinkers in the Sheffield area, well ahead of the real ale resurgence.

The brewery itself was opened in the beer garden of The Fat Cat pub 28 years ago - and the Kelham Island pub remains the best place to sample their tried and tested ales.