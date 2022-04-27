Sheffield is home to scores of incredible women who shine brightly and are fantastic ambassadors for our city, through shows of strength, compassion, charity and fortitude; academic and business achievements; scientific and sporting excellence as well as entertainment and artistic endeavours.

And while Sheffielders are often modest and avoid blowing their own trumpet at all costs, we are delighted to shine a well-deserved spotlight on the incredible women who make incredible contributions to their fields; to the lives of others or those who personify that steely spirit and grit that makes our city so unique.

Running since 2020, The Inspirational Women of Sheffield Awards aim to do precisely that, with each category named after outstanding Sheffield women, past and present.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The finalists for the Inspirational Women of Steel Awards 2022 have just been announced

The finalists of this year’s awards have now been announced, and are listed below.

The countdown is on for the glitzy awards ceremony, during which the winners will be announced, on Thursday, May 12.

2022’s Inspirational Women of Sheffield Award finalists are:

The Barbara Wragg Award for Charity

- Charlotte Lister- Lisa Marsh- Ruth Parrot- Tracey Nathan

The Sarah Nulty Award for Creativity:

- To be announced

The Kathleen Roberts Award for Grit:

- Carolina Curry- Kerry Needham- Violet Garratty

The Mary Ann Rawson Award for Education:

- Caz Perry- Lisa Hollands- Sarah Seaman- Usma Sahid

The Dorrett Buckly-Greaves MBE Award for Community:

- Claire Walker- Dr Hawa Yetera- Geraldine Houlton- Sahira Irshad- Sarah Bennett- Soroptimist International of Sheffield

The Elizabeth Parkin Award for Entrepreneurship:

- Hannah Duraid- Jill White- Lana Barker- Tracey Ford- Tricia Smith- Zoe Loveday

The Dr Helen Mary Wilson Award for Health:- Barbara Laycock- Beryl Welburn- Kathy Marwick- Louise Brewins (Posthumously)- Sian Clarke

The Marti Caine Award for Entertainment:- Berlie Doherty- June Gill

The Helen Sharman Award for Science:- To be announced

The Jessica Ennis-Hill Award for Sport:- Betty Codona (Posthumously)- Bree Wright- Maddy Cusack- Sarah Backovic