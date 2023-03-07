More than £4,500 has been raised following the death of a much-loved young mum who died after a horro crash on the Sheffield Parkway.

Sharna Brooke Burgin, aged 23, was critically injured in a collision in the early hours of Sunday, February 27 and tragically passed away the next day. She was a devoted mum to a three-year-old little girl.

She was a passenger in a blue Mercedes GLA involved in a collision with a silver Hackney Carriage taxi.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The driver of the taxi and two other passengers from the Mercedes escaped with minor injuries.

Sharna Brooke Burgin, aged 23, was critically injured in the car crash in the early hours of Sunday, February 27 and tragically passed away the next day

A further passenger from the Mercedes, a man in his 20s, suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital but has since been discharged.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A 23-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and failing to stop at the scene of a road traffic collision. He has been bailed pending further enquiries.

An online GoFundMe page has been set up by friend of Sharna, Emily Hinchliffe, which has seen an overwhelming amount of support and has almost more than £4,500 so far in less than a week.

The fundraising appeal reads: “It is with great sadness and a heavy heart that we have to share the unexpected passing of Sharna Brooke Burgin. Sharna was a daughter, sister, and mother to Isla-Rae.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“With all of the emotional pain and stress that death brings, it can also bring financial burdens. We want to raise whatever we can for Sharna's family and Isla to help with anything in these unexpected sad times.

“It is in times of sadness and loss when people can come together to help one another make it through. Any support you may be able to provide would be greatly appreciated. Please keep Sharna’s family in your thoughts and prayers.”

Financial support has poured in and tributes have been paid to Sharna.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bernadette Devoy posted: “We have known all the family for a lifetime and Sharna was a beautiful young lady and went to school with my granddaughter. We are all so saddened to hear about this. RIP beautiful xxxx.”

Beth Bates commented: “The most beautiful lady with the purest soul, I will cherish our memories forever, just wish I could’ve seen you one last time.”

Charles Laird added: “Sharna, I'll never forget the time you held my hand and walked me over the ice to safety...I hope you are safe now and at peace, now you are in the hands of the angels my love.”

In a moving post, Sharna’s friend Ashleigh Turner wrote: “We had a bond and friendship people dream of having.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She added: “My beautiful bestest friend in the whole wide world, my side kick.

"My heart aches, I cannot explain the pain I’m feeling right now and always will losing you, I’ve lost a big part of me, my life will never be the same. It was always us and always will be - my soul sister, my right arm, my Carling queen.

“You made me the happiest bestest friend in the world, you had accomplished so many good things in life, you worked so hard to follow your dreams already, I’m so proud of you and always will be.”