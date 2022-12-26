Sheffield's 'Man with the Pram' John Burkhill issues Christmas message to supporters

Sheffield’s ‘Man with the Pram’, John Burkhill, has issued a festive message thanking all of his supporters as he marks his 30th Christmas without his beloved wife – the inspiration behind his extraordinary fundraising.

John Burkhill, who turns 84 next month, lost his wife June to cancer in 1992. Her death came just a year after John and June’s daughter Karen tragically died during a routine operation. After June lost her fight against cancer, John made it his mission to raise as much money as he could for Macmillan Cancer Support and so far he has raised more than £890,000. His target is £1m.

The legendary fundraiser is known for pushing his daughter’s pram around the streets of Sheffield while wearing a bright green wig. He has completed numerous marathons, half marathons and other road races over the years. The Percy Pud 10k he completed in Sheffield earlier this year was his 1,036th race for charity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ahead of planning his most recent fundraiser – an annual Christmas Day walk comprising of a 17-mile route starting at the NGS Macmillan Unit at Chesterfield at 8am and finishing at the Macmillan Palliative care unit at Sheffield’s Northern General Hospital, John issued a Christmas message to his supporters.

John Burkhill, from Sheffield, is on a mission to raise £1m for Macmillan Cancer Support

Advertisement Hide Ad

Posting on social media, he said: “I just want to thank everyone who’s donated to my #magicmillion and my Christmas Day walk. No matter how long I’ve been doing this, I’m still amazed by the kindness and generosity of you fantastic folk!"

In a previous interview, John said: “My Christmas Day walk is very special to me, but this year it’s particularly special what with it being 30 years without June,” said John. “It’s important anyway but because of June, it’s my way of keeping her memory alive. I’ve got a mascot, a little Biggles pilot, on the front of our daughter’s pram, and when I’m shoving that pram I know they’re both with me,” he added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

John continued: “When I lost June to cancer, I thought ‘I could do something about this’, so I did. I want everyone to have the best Christmas possible. Spend it with your loved ones and make memories, let me worry about shoving my pram and if you can spare a few quid in the bucket along the way, or donate online, that’s grand.”

To support John’s quest to reach his ‘Magic Million’ for Macmillan, you can donate online at www.justgiving.com/madwalker or donate £5 by texting PRAM to 70550.

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the age of nearly 84, John Burkhill, from Sheffield, is as determined as ever to raise £1m for Macmillan Cancer Support

Hannah Lumb, Macmillan’s Relationship Fundraising Manager, said: “John continues to inspire and bring both joy and hope to many people across Sheffield and beyond, particularly at Christmas time and on his special Christmas Day walk. He epitomises everything that is good about Sheffield and humanity, putting everybody else first before himself.

Advertisement Hide Ad