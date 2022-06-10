The 83-year-old, from Handsworth, is known across Sheffield for fundraising efforts.

With his green wig and giant green foam hand, John can be seen most days pushing his famous pram around the city’s streets and collecting donations in a bucket.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

John Burkhill, from Sheffield, is trying to raise £1m for Macmillan Cancer Support

The decorated pram, full of mascots, flags and brightly coloured posters, was his late daughter’s Karen when she was a baby.

John has been fundraising for decades since Karen’s death in 1991 and that of his wife June, to cancer, one year later.

He has dedicated the last 15 years to fundraising for Macmillan and has a £1m target he is desperate to reach.

This week Macmillan and The Star launched a campaign to help get him over the line.

Businesses across the city have been written to pleading with them to support John.

The legendary fundraiser himself has also called for help from his home city.

At the start of the week, John had raised £837,119 and as of midday on Friday, June 10, the total stood at £840,456 – an increase of £3,337.

Supporters have heaped praise upon John, with Adam Everson, who is one of those to have donated this week, said: “You are an absolute legend John, one of the most inspiring people I've ever met and your tireless charity work is simply phenomenal. Keep going to that magic million mate, Sheffield is so proud of you.”

Jean and Peter Lomas added: “A small donation to help you on your way to achieving your goal, you are truly an inspiration to us all.”

Another supporter, named only as Michelle, posted on his Just Giving page: “Should be Sir John by now lovely. Keep up the good work and we’ll keep on donating. Awesome achievement.”

Caroline Jepson-Hibberd added: “You are an absolute legend John and I remember fondly every conversation I’ve ever had with you over the years! Good luck in your £1m quest.”