Sheffield's Jessica Ennis-Hill reveals the weight of fame

If there is a Sheffield woman who doesn't have to worry about her appearance, it's Jessica Ennis-Hill.

But it turns out, in that regard, she is just like everybody else.

The city's Olympian golden girl looks younger than her 39 years, and it's hard to think of many retired athletes who shape up as well as she does.

But in an interview with the Daily Telegraph she revealed the ups and downs of life in the public focus, and how hurt she was in her peak sporting years when she was bizarrely accused of being 'fat.'

Asked about the worst thing ever to have been said about her she said: "The one time that probably sticks out in my mind was a year before the Olympics; there was an article that went out saying that the Team GB performance director had said that I won my silver medal at the World Championships and not the gold because I was fat and I was a bit overweight so it became this 'fatgage' thing and the article literally came out just before I was about to compete.

"It was so ridiculous, it's not something that you want to read, and it's not something that should really be said.

"At first, I tried to just laugh it off, but then at the same time, when it's in lots of articles and you've seen it everywhere, it's pretty upsetting, especially when I was in intense training and had my six pack.

"The whole thing was ridiculous."

Jessica Ennis-Hill Getty Images

Ennis also covered a fashion disaster moment that still irritates her.

The worst decision she'd ever made, she said: "I wore this really sparkly dress to the BBC Sports Personality of the Year awards and had my hair really curly and up to one side; definitely not a good look for me."

On the flip side of the coin, the one-time heptathlete discussed the best she'd ever felt about her body.

She replied: "Standing on the start line for the hurdles in London (2012.)

Jessica Ennis-Hill in her pomp Getty Images

"I remember my training partner sending me a message afterwards saying: 'Your six pack was on fire.'

"He was like: 'I knew that you are either going to win or you're going to get injured because you're in the best shape of your life. And he was right."

Interestingly, the City of Sheffield Athletic Club member also said that the best decision she had made in her life was not to go to America to study after he A Levels, but to remain based in Sheffield.

While the ex-Sharrow Primary and King Ecgbert School pupil liked the idea of exploring, she thought that staying close to her family and continuing to use the facilities and coach that she knew were preferable to a move across the Atlantic and all the uncertainty that may have brought.

Jessica Ennis-Hill selfie

These days, she is a happy mum of two and says, "I was that classic, very driven, quite selfish athlete, but as soon as my kids arrived, I completely changed who I was as a person.

"Everything became about how I could be the best mum for them."