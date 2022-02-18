Sheffield’s 'first' black salon, Tyrah's Touch, aims to break down taboos surrounding mental health

Ursula Myrie, 49, is a survivor of abuse who understands how it feels to be a member of a black community that primarily views mental health as taboo.

Now the mum-of-two hopes the salon, Tyrah's Touch, will be able to help the members of the community open up about their struggles even while getting their hair done.

The salon has been set up in partnership between Tyrah’s Touch, her organisation, Adira – a support group specifically for black women – and Yorkshire Housing Association. It was officially launched on Saturday.

Ursula said mental health is incredibly taboo in the black community.

Ursula said: "Mental health is incredibly taboo in the black community. We view it as witchcraft, voodoo, black magic, evil eye, juju, but not mental health.

"For us, the hair salon and barber shop is our therapy room so our people will say things while they're in that chair, that they won't say to a therapist, a doctor or a social worker.

"So we decided to create a salon that also serves as a hub for mental health."

Tyrah's Touch was launched on Saturday (February 12) with the presence of South Yorkshire Housing Association and Sheffield City Council. Picture by Kirklees TV

‘It’s good to talk to people who look like you and understand your struggles’

And the customers will be in good hands, assures Ursula, as the staff are either mental health trained or they have a lived experience of mental health issues.

She explained: "The salon works as a hub where you can just come in, get your hair done and have a talk, have a coffee or just sit in silence if that works for you.

"It is a salon specifically for people who are black so it's good to talk to people who look like you and understand the struggles that you're going through.”

Tyrah's Touch owner Tyrah and Adira founder, Ursula. The salon is set up in partnership between her organisation, Adira—a support group specifically for black women—South Yorkshire Housing Association and Sheffield City Council and it was officially launched on Saturday (February 12).

Ursula said Tyrah's Touch will provide free hair care under the Black Hair Care project, initiated by Adira.

She said: "There is a massive link in the black community between black hair and black mental health and not many people know that.”

Although the salon is geared towards helping the black community, Ursula stated that it is open to individuals of all backgrounds due to its additional services such as full body waxing, manicures, and lashes.

A space where everybody feels comfortable

However, those wishing to use it need to be referred through a social worker, a doctor or a support worker prior to setting up their appointment.

Ursula further stated that the collaboration with the housing association together with Sheffield City Council will aid in identifying any black community members who are suffering from mental health concerns so that the service can be provided to them.

The salon’s founders also aim to help train council staff around cultural sensitivity when it comes to dealing with black children and teaching them about black skin.

The owner of Tyrah's Touch, Tyrah Myrie, who is also Ursula's daughter, said she aims to create a space where everybody feels comfortable to come.

"I hope to achieve excellent service in everything that I do and I hope to open up conversations about mental health and the kind of link between hair and mental health," she said.

The 22-year-old, who studied psychology and criminology, said her academic background could help her better understand people and why they think a certain way.