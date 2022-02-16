Young people from the charity’s Youth Voice Network were involved in the takeover was part of an initiative to give young people an opportunity to manage stock, create eye-catching window displays and manage social media channels on behalf of stores.

The Mind charity shop on London Road, Sheffield, welcomed 22-year-old Phoebe Bennett to manage the store for a day.

Phoebe said: “This day has taught me that it’s good to step out of your comfort zone and try new experiences every once in a while.

Young people have been helping at Mind charity shops, including the store on London Road in Sheffield

“After today, I would recommend other young people get involved through volunteering as it is a great way to give back to a charity that does such a great job for people with mental health problems.”

Mind’s Youth Voice Network is a group of young people between the ages of 11-25, who have experienced mental health problems or are passionate about the cause.

Andie Shipgood, manger at the shop, said: “With their support, we are able to raise vital funds for the running of Mind’s services such as the Infoline and legal line, and the campaigning Mind does to protect the rights and support the needs of the one in four of us who experience a mental health problem every year.

“I urge anyone interested in volunteering to pop into the shop for a chat or get in touch to find out how they can support us.”