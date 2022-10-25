Sheffield's Division Street is too busy on Fridays and Saturdays for buses to use safely, says Stagecoach
Stagecoach has confirmed they are diverting buses away from a Sheffield city street on clubbing nights because they think it is unsafe for pedestrians.
Two Sheffield bus companies have announced they will no longer drive down Division Street on Friday and Saturday nights over ‘safety concerns’. The decision was publicised by First South Yorkshire in a tweet on Monday.
Since then, Stagecoach confirmed the two operators feel the street is so busy on weekend nights that there is a risk pedestrians will step in the way of buses.
A spokesperson said: “Buses have been diverted away from Division Street on Friday and Saturday nights due to the high volume of pedestrians in the area and the potential risk of someone being injured in the vicinity if they stepped out into the highway.”
Division Street is one of the city’s busiest for pubs, bars and nightlife. The affected routes include the 51, 52a, 95, 95a and 120.