Pom Kitchen, in Sharrow Vale Road, is a favourite with customers and social media users for its colourful treats, serving up rainbow-swirl bagels, pink milkshakes and eye-popping salads.

Now, the vegan cafe has announced it is opening a second location in Crookes.

Announcing the news on Instagram, Pom Kitchen wrote: “The cat’s out of the bag, Crookes we're coming for you. Pom 2, 199-210 Crookes, coming mid June. It's going to be a whole vibe just you wait.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pom Kitchen, in Sharrow Vale Road, is known for its multi-coloured creations and is a hit on social media.

The new kitchen, Pom 2, is set to open in place of the former Price Less Discount Store.

Pom Kitchen has caught national attention in the past, as its pink hotdog buns and rainbow bagels make for eye-catching snaps on social media.

The Australian-inspired eatery often has customers queuing out of the door, and fans online are already enthusiastic about the new location.