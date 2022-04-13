Even if you're a staunch carnivore, give one of these vegan cafes in Sheffield a try - you may be surprised!

12 of the best vegan, vegetarian and plant-based cafes in Sheffield

Have you been to any of these vegan cafes in Sheffield?

By jimmy johnson
Wednesday, 13th April 2022, 11:13 am
Using Google Reviews as a point of reference, we’ve deduced all the best vegan cafes in Sheffield. They don’t have to be exclusively vegan – as long as they sell quality vegan food, they’re eligible for this list.

Do you agree with our picks? Did we miss any out? Let us know down below!

1. Make No Bones

Make No Bones, 10 Hicks Street, Neepsend, Sheffield, S3 8BL. Rating: 4.7/5 (based on 421 Google Reviews).

2. Humpit

Humpit, 45 Leopold Street, Sheffield City Centre, Sheffield, S1 2GY. Rating: 4.6/5 (based on 117 Google Reviews).

3. Pom Kitchen

Pom Kitchen, 388 Sharrow Vale Road, Sharrow, Sheffield, S11 8ZP. Rating: 4.5/5 (based on 314 Google Reviews).

4. Fusion Organic Cafe

Fusion Organic Cafe, 74 Arundel Street, Sheffield City Centre, Sheffield, S1 2NS. Rating: 4.7/5 (based on 179 Google Reviews).

