Using Google Reviews as a point of reference, we’ve deduced all the best vegan cafes in Sheffield. They don’t have to be exclusively vegan – as long as they sell quality vegan food, they’re eligible for this list.
Do you agree with our picks? Did we miss any out? Let us know down below!
1. Make No Bones
Make No Bones, 10 Hicks Street, Neepsend, Sheffield, S3 8BL. Rating: 4.7/5 (based on 421 Google Reviews).
2. Humpit
Humpit, 45 Leopold Street, Sheffield City Centre, Sheffield, S1 2GY. Rating: 4.6/5 (based on 117 Google Reviews).
3. Pom Kitchen
Pom Kitchen, 388 Sharrow Vale Road, Sharrow, Sheffield, S11 8ZP. Rating: 4.5/5 (based on 314 Google Reviews).
4. Fusion Organic Cafe
Fusion Organic Cafe, 74 Arundel Street, Sheffield City Centre, Sheffield, S1 2NS. Rating: 4.7/5 (based on 179 Google Reviews).
