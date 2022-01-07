Sheffield’s Captain Tobias set to make first public appearance of 2022 at Millhouses Park Run event

Captain Tobias Weller – who is now the youngest person ever to be honoured with a top award from The Queen – will make his first public appearance of 2022 at the Millhouse Park Run event on Saturday, January 7.

Participants will head off around the Millhouse Park 5km course at 9 am, starting near the skate park and finishing near the Wagon and Horses pub.

Tobias said: “I’m setting off the Millhouses Park Run on Saturday at 9 am. My first public appearance of 2022. Then I’m gonna whizz around the course in my wheelchair. Might try the race runner one day. You never know.”

Tobias has cerebral palsy and autism and was nicknamed “Captain” for following in the footsteps of his hero and fellow fundraiser, Captain Sir Tom Moore.

The 11-year-old was awarded a British Empire Medal in the New Year’s Honours list ‘for services to charitable work’ after raising more than £150,000 for charities during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The youngster completed two marathons, one using his walker and one using a race runner and spent over a year powering through a gruelling triathlon made up of a 2.4-mile swim, a 112-mile tricycle ride, and a 26-mile marathon.

His next fundraising adventure involves encouraging thousands of children across the city to complete a kilometre in any challenging way they can.