New Year's Honours: Sheffield’s Captain Tobias recognised for services to charitable fundraising

The 10-year-old has been awarded a British Empire Medal in the New Year’s Honours list – and is believed to be one of the youngest people, if not the youngest, to ever make the list. The medal has been bestowed ‘for services to charitable fundraising during Covid-19.’

Tobias, who has cerebral palsy and autism, was nicknamed “Captain” for following in the footsteps of his hero and fellow fundraiser Captain Sir Tom Moore.

He has raised more than £150,000 for charities during the Covid-19 pandemic through a series of challenges for his local school 'Paces' and The Children's Hospital Charity.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tobias Weller who has funded a two-year position for an Exercise and Physical Activity Therapist at the Ryegate Centre at the hospital with money raised during the pandemic lockdowns. Issue date: Tuesday November 2, 2021.

Tobias said: “It feels absolutely amazing to be honoured by the Queen. I found out on Christmas Day, and I thought woah! I’m actually going to receive an honour from the Queen. I am so excited.”

His mum, Ruth Garbutt, said: “I'm incredibly proud of Tobias and everything he achieved over the past couple of years from the fundraising he has done, to how hard he's worked, and how hard he's pushed himself. To be honoured by the Queen is the ultimate achievement, so I’m very proud of him indeed.

“Tobias is the youngest person on record to be on the Queen's New Year's Honours List and receive the British Empire Medal. So it makes me and him feel so proud and privileged. I'm so so pleased for him.”

Ruth added: “We're going to have a celebration as soon as we are allowed to tell people.

Fundraising superstar Captain Tobias Weller who has raised more than £150,000 for charities across Sheffield has been named on the New Year's Honours list.

“We'll have a gathering with family and friends and raise a glass to Tobias and his achievements.”

The youngster has completed two marathons, one using his walker and one using a race runner and spent over a year powering through a gruelling triathlon made up of a 2.4-mile swim, a 112-mile tricycle ride and a 26-mile marathon.

Tobias is already planning his next fundraising adventure, where he hopes to encourage thousands of children across the city to complete a kilometre in any challenging way they can.

Those awarded the BEM do not receive it from the monarch in person, but from the Lord Lieutenant of their county.

'Captain' Tobias pictured with his mum Ruth Garbutt ahead of the completion of his second marathon.

However, Tobias and other recipients are set to be invited to a Buckingham Palace garden party to celebrate their achievements.