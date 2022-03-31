Easter 2022: The best Easter egg trails and hunts in Sheffield for all the family

Whether you are hunting Easter eggs or joining an Easter trail there are plenty of activities to keep the little ones entertained over the bank holiday weekend.

Here’s some of our top picks for things you could do.

Easter fun in Sheffield.

Easter Treasure Hunt

The treasure hunt will take place as part of a walking tour on Saturday, April 2.

Meet at the entrance of Endcliffe Park, near Hunters Bar, then walk along the stream to Forge Dam.

There will be six spots where you can hear the history of the area and hunt for Easter eggs.

For more details visit https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/easter-walk-on-saturday-2-april-tickets-308577723277?aff=ebdsoporgprofile

Easter Egg Hunt

This promises to be an exciting day for all the family.

In addition to the egg hunt there will be games and other activities with prizes, as well as refreshments and a cake stall.The event takes place at Mosborough Primary School on Saturday, April 23, between 2pm and 4pm.

For ticket details visit https://allevents.in/sheffield/easter-egg-hunt/200022144458759

Breakfast With The Easter Bunny

Meet the Easter Bunny while enjoying a breakfast in the pub.

There will also be crafts and an Easter egg hunt.

It takes place at The Horse and Jockey in Wadsley on Saturday, April 16, from 10am to noon.

Easter Wild Play

Enjoy some wild play at JG Graves Woodland Discovery Centre in Ecclesall Woods.

Activities include wildlife spotting, creepy crawly hunting, making dens, making nests and playing games.

The sessions are held on multiple different days between 1pm and 3pm.

For more information and to book visit https://www.wildsheffield.com/event/easter-wild-play-multiple-dates-ecclesall-woods-4/

Easter Family Fun Day

This community event will include street food, refreshments, an egg hunt and other entertainment.

It will be held at the Excel Martial Arts Academy in Sothall on Saturday, April 23, and Sunday, April 24 between 1pm and 4.30pm.